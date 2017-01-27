Cumberland County police beta testing “Silent Dispatch” in hopes of better responding to emergencies

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are hoping silence is golden.

Three police departments are beta testing a new way to receive non-emergency calls in hopes of better responding to emergencies.

“We’ve been testing out the XMobile system, which is a silent dispatch system,” said Ofc. Kevin Cramer, with the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

“What that does is that opens up the main emergency dispatch channel. It keeps less traffic on that channel. It keeps it so if an emergency comes in, I’ll go through there without having to dispatch non-emergency calls,” said Lt. Gregory Thomas, with the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

Cramer is one of the officers beta testing the Silent Dispatch on a tablet in his police vehicle. It’s organized by the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety. Middlesex Township and New Cumberland Police Departments are also trying it out and working out the kinks.

“We can see in real time where everyone is at in our township, if there’s incidents going on in another township, we can see what units are there, see where they’re at, and if they need us to come and back them up,” Cramer said.

Officers are also able to send information back to dispatchers on the Silent Dispatch.

“As it goes through the whole county, I think it will be well received, and the officers will use it to their advantage,” Thomas said.

“Being able to put information in and have it come back right away that this person has a warrant when I’m out with them on a traffic stop keeps me safe and keeps everyone else around me safe because you never know who you’re dealing with,” Cramer said.

The Silent Dispatch is expected to be in all Cumberland County police departments within the next two months.

