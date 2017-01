The Orchid Mantis, also known as the Southeast Asian Praying Mantis, mimics the image of an orchid in both shape and color. Dan Babbitt of the Hershey Gardens brought along a few for us to meet, as well as some of the orchids that these insects can mimic so well.

Finding these critters interesting? You can visit the Milton S. Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens to learn about other insects or plant life– open throughout the winter months! Learn more on their website or in the video above.

