AG’s office says justice served in Reed case; current mayor says not even close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s former Mayor Steve Reed was sentenced Friday to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty Monday to 20 counts of receiving stolen property, two of which were felonies.

Reed will also pay a $2,000 fine reimburse any prosecution costs.

Rebecca Franz, a deputy attorney general with the state, said her office achieved justice and got closure for the city; the current mayor says otherwise.

It took just a little more than five minutes in court before the judge handed down the sentence. Senior Judge Kevin A. Hess said prison would be “grossly disproportional” to the nature of the crimes Reed admitted to.

“It is a relief,” Reed said after the sentencing. “For the whole thing to be over is a total relief.”

Monday’s guilty plea also saw 94 other charges against the former mayor dismissed. They all stem from his use of city money to buy historic artifacts while in office.

Prosecutors said he took them when he left; he maintained Friday it was an accident, but he but took responsibility.

“Once I knew for certain that those photos and those letter belonged to the city,” he said, “now I know that.”

“I don’t feel that we sent the right, strong message that we should about public corruption,” current Mayor Eric Papenfuse said following the decision.

Current city leaders sent a 161-page victim impact statement — including exhibits — to the court, saying Reed’s “abuse of power” hurt everyone in the city. They asked for a sentence of two to five years in prison.

“This was about a systematic pattern of corruption,” Papenfuse said, “the use of public funds that ended up bankrupting the school district, bankrupting the city of Harrisburg.”

The judge disagreed, saying this case was specifically about the 20 counts he pleaded guilty to — nothing more. He added that the good Reed did in 28 years in office can’t be overlooked.

“I think you just need to look out the window, as the judge says, to see what an incredible service Steve did to the city and to the citizens that live here,” Robert Nelson, a close friend of Reed’s, said.

Reed, now a felon, said it’s time for him to refocus his efforts on fighting his worsening cancer diagnosis.

Papenfuse also said he expects more charges to follow this, as well as civil settlements, but wouldn’t elaborate. His office will also be working to get the other artifacts — close to 2,000 seized from Reed’s home, his attorney said — returned to the city. Reed would like to see them returned to him.

