William Sanderson, best known for his role as Larry in Newhart. Sanderson has appeared in many movies, and is known for his roles in Blade Runner, True Blood, and many other films/television shows.

William is here to attend the “Ground Dog Day” event in Shipoke.

You can listen to our full interview with William right here on our website. For part one, watch the video above. Part two can be found below.

