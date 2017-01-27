3 arrested in Lower Allen drug raid

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested three people suspected of dealing drugs in a Cumberland County home.

Lower Allen Township police said they searched the house at 2233 Orchard Road on Friday morning and found drugs and paraphernalia related to marijuana and heroin use.

They arrested 18-year-old Colton Mattus and 23-year-olds Paige Tippet and Austin Mattus. They said the initial charges are for possession of drug paraphernalia and additional charges will be filed.

Police said tips of possible drug dealing prompted an investigation that found evidence of significant drug activity in the home.

