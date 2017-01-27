15th annual IceFest underway in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of Pennsylvania’s largest winter festivals has started in Franklin County.

The 15th annual IceFest in downtown Chambersburg began Thursday night and will continue through Sunday.

This year, there are more sculptures than ever, requiring more than 20 tons of ice. There are over 80 creations this year along Main Street.

The event is expected to bring in over 15,000 visitors.

There will be a street closure this year on Main Street from King Street to Washington Street on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...