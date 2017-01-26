Wormleysburg residents urged to lock car doors

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional police are issuing a warning after several unlocked cars were broken into overnight.

The thefts were reported in the area of Grandview Avenue and Hillside Drive in Wormleysburg.

One victim reported a stolen semi-automatic handgun.

Police say residents should always lock their car doors.

Police are also asking residents to check their home surveillance systems for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore Regional police at 717-238-9676.

