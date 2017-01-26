We Salute You: William H. Reedinger

WHTM Staff Published:
william-h-reedinger

Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Corporal William H. Reedinger, of Lykens, served during World War II as a gunner on the Sherman Tanks during the Battle of the Bulge.

He was a Bronze Star recipient.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s