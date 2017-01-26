We Salute You: William H. Reedinger

Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.
Corporal William H. Reedinger, of Lykens, served during World War II as a gunner on the Sherman Tanks during the Battle of the Bulge.
He was a Bronze Star recipient.
We salute you and thank you for serving.
