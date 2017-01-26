Teen wanted for attempted murder may have fled to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating a shooting incident in southeastern Pennsylvania believe their 16-year-old suspect is in the Harrisburg area.

Police in Hatfield Township, in Montgomery County, are looking for J’Mel Anthony Duran-Taylor. He’s charged as an adult with attempted murder, aggravated assault, attempted robbery, and other charges.

Duran-Taylor, of Lansdale, shot a 19-year-old on Jan. 19 and the victim is still receiving medical treatment, police said.

Investigators said Duran-Taylor and the victim know each other and the crime was not a random attack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hatfield Township’s detective division at 215-855-0903 or email tips to policetips@hatfield-township.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...