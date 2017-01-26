Taking more of the driver out of the driver’s seat at PA Auto Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual Pennsylvania Auto Show opened Thursday at the Farm Show complex, with car makers rolling out new models tricked out with tech.

From cameras to radar, it seems every year automakers are taking more of the driver out of the driver’s seat.

Let’s use the Chevy Bolt as an example. Elizabeth McBryde, a Chevrolet product specialist at the show, gave ABC27 us a tech tour of the all-electric car.

Cameras mounted all around — including two in the back and one each underneath the side-view mirrors — along with radar sensors mean it’s basically just a big, programmable computer.

The features are “there to help you be a safer driver,” McBryde said. “It’s there to help the people around you be safer.”

The car can stop itself, and it can correct itself if a driver drifts out of his lane.

Of course, none of these technologies is exactly new; what is, is how common they’re becoming. Trucks and sports cars are often equipped with at least some of them now, and this is just the start.

“Those are showing up not to take over for you, not to make you feel like you’re less of a driver but to help you,” McBryde said.

At least for now.

“The technology is coming along immensely, even in just the last couple years,” Jack Oyler, president of Faulker Auto Group, said.

At this point, he went on, all the self-controlling features you’ll see here at the show — expect more. Way more. Expect self-driving cars.

“I think the technology exists today for that to happen,” he said. Driverless car researchers, like those from Pittsburgh who brought their autonomous vehicle to the Capitol last year, agree.

The tech we see now is essentially a stepping-stone that will ease drivers into letting go of more and more control. It’s just a matter of time, the researchers say, before we look back and wonder when we stopped actually driving.

“Whether there’s some other happy medium where we can drive the car when we want and we don’t,” Oyler said, “I don’t think anybody knows what that looks like. But I think at the end of the day, in the not-too-distant future, the technology is there for the vehicle to drive itself.”

Another obstacle that’ll show up as the tech becomes more common is regulation. State lawmakers are just starting to figure out what the legal landscape should and will look like in the next few years.

