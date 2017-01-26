State universities given tuition flexibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The State System of Higher Education’s board of governors has voted to give the 14 state-owned universities the flexibility to raise or lower tuition costs based on pilot programs.

The board is calling the old policy “a one size fits all,” and under the new policy, the state schools will have the flexibility to charge tuition prices more fairly.

Years ago, the cost to attend one of the state schools was a flat rate.

“Every Pennsylvania resident who attended a state system university paid the same tuition, essentially the same academic fees, regardless of program,” state system spokesman Kenn Marshall said.

The board of governors voted Thursday to change that flat-rate policy based on a number of pilot programs that started three years ago.

“It was understood at the end of the pilot period they would be able to come back to the board and decide whether they want to continue those or go back to the standard way of charging tuition,” Marshall said.

The pilots are based on a number of factors, but mainly the price of the program itself.

“A program that requires a lot of clinical, a lot of lab work, is much more expensive to offer than one that doesn’t, so by giving the university some flexibility, they can increase the fees in those areas to basically cover the cost of the education,” Marshall said.

For example, Millersville and Shippensburg universities tried a per-credit cost of tuition pilot several years ago. Instead of a flat rate, students pay based on the number of credits, which could also jack up the price for those taking extra classes.

“But one of the things the board of governors required for the schools that did these pilots that they make additional financial aid available,” Marshall said.

If a school decides they want to continue a pilot, the board still has to approve it on a permanent basis.

