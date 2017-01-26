Reward offered for tips in Steelton shooting

WHTM Staff Published:
steelton_police

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday in the 200 block of Adams St.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any tips leading to an arrest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s