Reward offered for tips in Steelton shooting

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday in the 200 block of Adams St.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any tips leading to an arrest.

