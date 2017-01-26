Police: Lower Paxton man assaulted unborn child

By Published:
Roger E. Adams Jr. (submitted)
Roger E. Adams Jr. (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Dauphin County man punched his pregnant ex-girlfriend in her stomach and told her he wanted to kill her baby.

Roger E. Adams Jr., 23, of Lower Paxton Township, is charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child and simple assault for the incident Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Samoset Drive.

Township police said Adams became upset when he learned the baby isn’t his. He is the father of three children with the woman, who is two months pregnant.

Police said he punched the woman in the head and face, then grabbed and punched her stomach while telling her that he wanted to kill the unborn child if he isn’t the father.

He’s in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.

