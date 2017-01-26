Pa. lawmakers ask Trump for relief from Real ID

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are asking President Donald Trump to reexamine a 2005 federal law to make driver’s licenses more secure.

A Jan. 24 letter signed by 116 lawmakers asks Trump to resolve the constitutional issues the REAL ID Act has raised and to relieve states of the massive cost.

The lawmakers say Real ID imposes a significant unfunded mandate and usurps the states’ power to institute their own driver license regulations. The legislators add that because the law requires a registry with personal data, it increases the potential for fraud and identity theft.

Pennsylvania is one of seven states that haven’t complied with the REAL ID Act. The REAL ID Nonparticipation Act of 2012 bars the governor and PennDOT from participating.

Federal authorities have given Pennsylvania a deadline of June 6 to comply with the law. After that, Pennsylvanians would need a secondary identification to get into certain federal facilities. Beginning next year, Real ID standards will be required for people boarding commercial airlines.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...