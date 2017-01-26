Pa. lawmaker to introduce bill to insure breast density screenings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to require full insurance coverage without co-pays for all breast screenings for women with dense breast issue.
State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald (D-Philadelphia) says her proposal would extend mandated insurance coverage for ultrasound screening and an MRI if a mammogram indicates dense breast tissue.
The bill also mandates coverage when a woman is believed to be at increased risk of breast cancer due to family history, a personal history of breast cancer, positive genetic testing, or other factors as deemed necessary by a physician.
Fitzgerald said if her measure becomes law, Pennsylvania would be among the first states in the nation to require such coverage.
She’s currently seeking co-sponsors for the legislation.
