Pa. lawmaker to introduce bill to insure breast density screenings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to require full insurance coverage without co-pays for all breast screenings for women with dense breast issue.

State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald (D-Philadelphia) says her proposal would extend mandated insurance coverage for ultrasound screening and an MRI if a mammogram indicates dense breast tissue.

The bill also mandates coverage when a woman is believed to be at increased risk of breast cancer due to family history, a personal history of breast cancer, positive genetic testing, or other factors as deemed necessary by a physician.

Fitzgerald said if her measure becomes law, Pennsylvania would be among the first states in the nation to require such coverage.

She’s currently seeking co-sponsors for the legislation.

