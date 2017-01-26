New grant trains principals for urban schools

A new grant and partnership are addressing the big need for strong leadership in urban school districts.

Shippensburg University got a $1 million grant from the Department of Education to create the Urban Leadership Residency Program, which includes 1.5 years of classes and fieldwork in schools, training teachers to be principals.

In the Harrisburg School District, Sybil Knight-Burney remembers her challenges as a teacher.

“In an urban school district, there’s so many different unique kinds of circumstances that many of our students have to deal with,” she says.

It’s why Knight-Burney took her role one step further, now superintendent of Harrisburg schools.

“I realized that the best way was to continue to have more influence in policies, procedures and any kind of programs that help develop folks,” she said.

Unfortunately, there aren’t enough strong educational leaders like her, or at least leaders that stick around at urban schools. That problem brought Knight-Burney to Shippensburg University and Dr. Jerry Fowler.

Fowler, a professor of educational leadership, got a nearly $1 million grant from the state to fund a class for teachers aspiring to be principals.

“There’s a heavy emphasis on early childhood development,” he said.

The program prepares principals specifically for four districts in our area that have been identified as high-need, high-poverty districts: Harrisburg, York, Reading and Steelton-Highspire. Poverty levels in those schools range from 77-99.9 percent.

In March, 24 teachers from those four school districts are students again, taking classes in educational leadership. In addition, they will be thrust back into their schools for field experience as administrators.

“Thereby creating a cohort of trained urban professionals that can come back and work for the district in these other areas,” Knight-Burney said.

Students receive their principal license after completion of the program.

