Man charged with delivering heroin in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was charged with seven felonies following a drug investigation in Carlisle.

An investigation over several months by the Carlisle Police Department and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force into the sale of heroin in Carlisle resulted in the arrest of Reginald Brown Thursday in the 300 block of B Street.

Felony charges against Brown include delivery of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

Brown was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck. His bail was set at $199,000.

