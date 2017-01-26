Man charged after attempting suicide with elderly wife

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged after authorities say he took his elderly wife from a care home and attempted suicide with her.

Philip M. Benight, 60, signed his 72-year-old wife out of Manor Care Health Services and the staff called police when the woman, a dementia patient, did not return at the scheduled time.

Manor Township police found the couple unconscious in a vehicle at Benight’s home in Conestoga early Sunday. Both had taken prescription pills. They were treated with Narcan, an overdose antidote, and CPR then taken to a hospital, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

The woman is alive.

According to charging documents, Benight left a handwritten note that said insurance companies and the care home were “killing” them. He also typed a letter in which he stated he would have to kill his wife and then himself to stay out of prison.

Benight later told police that he crushed Oxycodone, Percocet, and Valium and mixed them in his wife’s vanilla pudding. He said he then spoon-fed the pudding to his wife in the car.

The district attorney’s office said the woman previously made multiple statements about not wanting to live in her current condition.

Benight is charged with causing or aiding suicide, a second-degree felony count defined as intentionally aiding another’s suicide or suicide attempt. He was released after posting $300,000 bail.

The district attorney’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...