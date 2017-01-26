Man accused of punching K-9 officer after foot chase with police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been charged after police said he punched a K-9 officer following a foot chase Wednesday with authorities.

Edward M. Blancey III, 32, is charged with felony burglary, taunting a police animal, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass. He is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

Police were called to a home in Middlesex Township for a report of someone seen around the house on a surveillance system. The home had been burglarized, police said.

Glancey was spotted by an officer and then ran, the criminal complaint states.

Several law enforcement agencies were then called to help Middlesex Township police, including the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlisle Police Department and the Silver Spring Township Police Department.

A Carlisle police officer and his K-9 partner, Pedro, arrived. Police warned Glancey that Pedro would be released if he continued to flee.

The criminal complaint states Pedro was then released and subdued Glancey because he kept running. The K-9 officer did not suffer any serious injuries despite being punched several times by Glancey.

Police took Glancey into custody and he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth Beckley. Bail was set at $100,000 cash, which Glancey was unable to post.

A preliminary hearing for Glancey has been scheduled for Feb. 6.

