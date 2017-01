HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 57-year-old Mount Joy man is facing charges for an alleged flashing incident earlier this month.

Police say on January 9, Randy Hubbard exposed his genitalia to a woman working at a grocery store in Lower Swatara Township.

Hubbary is charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness. He is due in court on February 2.

