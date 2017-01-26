Lower Allen fatal fire ruled accidental

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators say a fatal house fire in Cumberland County was caused by an electrical problem in the living room ceiling.

Wednesday’s fire in the 5200 block of Royal Drive, in Lower Allen Township, has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters found 63-year-old Lee Reed and his dog dead on the first floor of his home after a passerby saw smoke pouring through the roof. Coroner Charley Hall said Reed died of smoke inhalation.

Neighbors said Reed was a minister at the former Lisburn Church of God.

