Inmates at closing prison headed to Camp Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says closing the state prison in Pittsburgh will save $81 million. It also means the transfer of about 1,000 inmates to the state prison in Camp Hill.

SCI Camp Hill superintendent Laurel Harry says he’s not alarmed. He says the prison has the beds and space for new inmates to join the current population of about 2,400.

Some correctional officers, however, say space is one thing and safety is another. Jason Bloom, president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association said assaults are on the rise and “inmates will be stacked like cordwood into a system that is bursting at 104.7 percent capacity.”

Tabb Bickell, a former correctional officer and now a regional deputy secretary, points out Camp Hill is a maximum-security prison and Pittsburgh is a minimum-security prison.

“I’m very concerned with staff safety and I’m also concerned, of course, with the public, and I’m confident we’re not putting anybody in a bad situation,” he said.

SCI Pittsburgh has just over 500 employees and about 1,800 inmates. The governor’s office says all employees will be offered jobs elsewhere.

