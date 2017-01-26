Harrisburg police credit website, community making difference in solving crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say their CRIMEWATCH website has become a very helpful tool in solving crime.

Cpt. Gabriel Olivera says it has been around for a while, but the department began pushing the site last summer. He says they have received hundreds of strong leads and many have helped close cases.

People can remain anonymous or they can leave their contact information.

“People can submit tips, pictures or videos,” Olivera said. “All that we receive can be very helpful.”

CRIMEWATCH allows police to send out information through social media.

“We want responsible residents and responsible citizens to tell us what is going on,” Olivera said. “We can can do something about crime and this is a way that people can be a part of the solution.”

