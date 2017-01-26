Girl, 11, helps Pa. official target rape kit backlog

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says police departments across the state have thousands of untested rape kits, and he’s getting help to reduce that number from a very unlikely place.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has joined forces with 11-year-old Madison Wertz, a sixth-grader from Williamsport who learned about a national backlog of rape kits from a YouTube crime show she watched with her father.

Madison started a petition to raise awareness and funding in Pennsylvania that would help pay to test rape kits. In just a few months, she gathered more than 750 signatures.

DePasquale decided to help Madison collect signatures nationwide. Her petition will encourage states to pass legislation that fully funds the testing of its untested rape kits.

His office released a report in September that showed Pennsylvania had at least 3,102 rape kits awaiting testing, including 1,852 that were backlogged for 12 months or more.

“It is unconscionable that these victims voluntarily subjected themselves to an hours-long, a minimum of four hours-long examination that had the potential evidence collected from their bodies, and that evidence has been allowed to sit on shelves,” he said.

The petition, “Fund the Testing of Backlogged Rape Kits,” is available online at www.change.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...