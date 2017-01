HERSHEY,Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township police want to build a relationship with the community one cup at a time with its Coffee With A Cop program.

The public is invited to join officers for coffee at The Pantry Cafe at The Hershey Story, 63 West Chocolate Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 9. The conversation is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The department says the goal is to break down the barriers between officers and those they serve.

For more information call 717-534-2202.

