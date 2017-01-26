Department of Corrections to close two state prisons

The Department of Corrections is expected to announce which two state prisons will be closing.
Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced the closures on January 6, 2017, as well as plans to reduce the capacity of community corrections facilities by nearly half.
State officials say a 2012 Pennsylvania law contributing to shrinking state inmate ranks is also fueling a growing parolee population.
There are five prisons under consideration for closing including: SCI Frackville (Schuylkill County), SCI Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), SCI Mercer (Mercer County), SCI Retreat (Luzerne County) and SCI Waymart (Wayne County).
This will impact more than 800 staff members and several thousand inmates.
DOC officials say, every affected employee will be offered a position within the department and their Human Resources staff will provide informational meetings to assist employees who are impacted by these closures.
Inmates will be transferred to other facilities, based on treatment, programming and security needs.
The target date for closure of both facilities is June 30, 2017.

