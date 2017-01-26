DA, police set news conference on police-involved shooting in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed and state police will hold a news conference Friday morning on last month’s police-involved shooting in Shippensburg.

Police and the district attorney’s office have been investigating the Dec. 9 incident and the police use of force.

Jeremiah L. Metcalf (submitted)
Jeremiah Metcalf, 37, is accused of stealing a Shippensburg police SUV and driving it directly toward an officer who fired his gun and hit Metcalf.

Metcalf then fled over a mile to Southampton Township, in Franklin County.

Metcalf had been parked on private property at the McCune Lumber Company when officers asked him to step out of his car.

He’s in the Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail as he awaits trial on counts including aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and eluding.

