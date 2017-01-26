Cumberland dispatchers honored for busy day of rescues

CARLISLE, Pa – (WHTM) – Two Cumberland County medical dispatchers were honored for life-saving assistance they gave to phone callers with emergencies.

At a Cumberland County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, dispatchers Ashley Whary and Christian Sklodowski were recognized for their response to emergency calls that, ironically, happened on the same day — November 27, 2016.

Pictured are Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, and Director Bob Shively presenting Certificates of Special Recognition to Dispatcher Christian Sklodowski.

Ashley took a call regarding a woman who was choking on a piece of food lodged in her throat. Ashley gave Heimlich maneuver instructions over the phone while emergency crews responded. The woman recovered and was breathing when crews arrived.

Sklodowski was on duty when he received a call about a woman in labor. His instructions to the caller assisted in the birth of a baby boy. Sklodowski followed protocol procedures that helped with the birth before the ambulance crew arrived. For his assistance, Christian joins the ranks of the county dispatchers’ “Stork Club” that honors employees who helped with the successful delivery of 26 babies.

