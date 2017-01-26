Clock ticking on winning Powerball ticket

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A winning Powerball ticket sold in York County could put a nice chunk of change in someone’s bank account, but they have less than two weeks to claim the prize.

The $100,000 prize will expire if not claimed by Feb. 9.

The ticket for the February 10, 2016, drawing was sold at the Rutter’s Farm Store at 509 Greenbriar Road, in Manchester Township.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn that night: 2, 3, 40, 50, 62, and the red Powerball 5. The $1 Power Play option boosted the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize. Expired prizes remain in the Lottery Fund.

