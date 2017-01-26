Breezy next two days, and turning cooler too

Published:
bretts-forecast

Sunny skies yesterday provided a boost to many after what has been a rather dreary month. Today will unfortunately start with more gloomy weather as showers move through the area ahead of a cold front. Light showers will be around only through about 9am before the front passes. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy behind the front with highs in the upper 40s, close to 50 degrees. Tonight will partly to mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the lower 30s. Tomorrow brings the cooler weather back to Central PA with highs Friday and beyond sticking in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We look to stay dry with just passing clouds in the extended forecast. There could be a few flurries next week, but nothing significant.

