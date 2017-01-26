Bears snap losing streak beat Hartford 5-4

01/25/2017 – (Hershey, PA- January 25, 2017)-Paul Carey scored the game-winning goal with just 3:01 to play to earn the Hershey Bears® a 5-4 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday evening at the XL Center. The victory snapped Hershey’s four-game losing streak and was the Bears first victory over Hartford this season.

After the Wolf Pack’s Nicklas Jensen tied the game on the power play at 3:54 of the third period, the game remained tied, 4-4, until Hershey’s Carey scored his 13th marker on the season. The forward rushed down the right wing and roofed a backhand shot over the shoulder of Hartford goalie Mackenzie Skapski at the 16:59 mark. Colby Williams and Steven Weinstein assisted, giving Weinstein his first point as a Bear.

The game went back-and-forth all evening. A wild second period saw five goals scored, including three from Hershey. After Mat Bodie tied the game with a power play goal only 58 seconds into the middle frame, Hershey responded with a goal from Darren Dietz. At the 9:50 mark, Dietz scored his 5th goal of the season to regain a lead for Hershey. The forward accepted a Carey pass and snapped a wrist shot past Skapski to make it 2-1 Hershey. Defender Nolan Zajac also assisted, collecting his first career AHL point in his first AHL game.

Allan McPherson tied the game for Hartford at 11:11 of the second period, knocking a rebound over a sprawled Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek to make it 2-2.

However, Hershey responded again with a pair of goals. Stan Galiev scored his 8th goal of the season at 14:46, beating Skapski under the glove with a wrist shot to make it 3-2 Hershey. Then at 16:31, Chris Bourque scored on the power play to make it 4-2, overpowering Skapski with a slap shot from the right wing. The goal was Bourque’s 11th of the season and was assisted by Travis Boyd and Christian Djoos.

Garrett Mitchell also scored for Hershey, notching his fifth goal of the season just 5:21 into the game. Vanecek stopped 31 shots to earn his first win in goal since December 26. The Wolf Pack outshot Hershey, 34-21, and went 3-for-7 on the power play. Hershey was 1-for-4.

Hershey’s road trip continues Friday evening from Providence, RI. The Bears visit the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for the first time this season to battle the Providence Bruins. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and the game can be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

