Amtrak engineer: Projectiles hit train before deadly crash

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia. An Amtrak train headed to New York City derailed and crashed in Philadelphia. Federal authorities continue to investigate the crash that killed eight people and injured more than 200. The train derailed while traveling more than twice the speed limit around a curve; travel along the Northeast Corridor was disrupted for days while the tracks were replaced. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia. An Amtrak train headed to New York City derailed and crashed in Philadelphia. Federal authorities continue to investigate the crash that killed eight people and injured more than 200. The train derailed while traveling more than twice the speed limit around a curve; travel along the Northeast Corridor was disrupted for days while the tracks were replaced. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Amtrak engineer involved in a deadly crash in Philadelphia has sued Amtrak, saying it failed to address reports that people were throwing projectiles at trains.

Brandon Bostian says he was left disoriented or unconscious when something struck his train before the May 2015 crash.

Federal investigators came to a different conclusion: that Bostian’s train wasn’t hit.

They concluded Bostian instead was distracted over reports that a nearby train was struck and lost track of where he was. He accelerated to 106 mph as he approached a 50 mph curve.

Amtrak has paid $265 million over claims filed on behalf of the eight people killed and more than 200 injured.

Bostian says he suffered physical and psychological injuries that make it difficult for him to work. He is seeking more than $50,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s