2 suspects wanted in weekend shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are looking to identify two male suspects involved in a weekend shooting.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 200 block of E. Clay St.

Police say a 37-year-old man was attempting to stop another man from breaking into a parked car when a third man appeared and began shooting.

The victim managed to run away but still suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the side of his head, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

