2 goats die in Adams County barn fire

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – Two goats are dead after a barn fire late Thursday afternoon in Adams County.

Crews were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the 700 block of Berlin Road in Hamilton Township for a report of a small barn fire.

The blaze was quickly brought under control, but not before claiming the lives of two goats. All other animals were rescued.

Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Shaffer of United Hook & Ladder Company #33 said the accidental blaze was started by a heat lamp that was knocked over in an animal pen.

Damages are estimated between $70,000 and $80,000.

