Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

William R. Motter, of Halifax, served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS Prince William.

He received a Pacific Theater Ribbon, an American Theater Ribbon, and a Victory Medal.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

