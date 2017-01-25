Warmer today, stray showers this evening

Today will bring a return to some sunshine — but it will be short-lived. Expect increasing clouds today ahead of a front with some stray showers back in the picture by this evening. The good news is that it will be mild today ahead of the front with highs near 50 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with stray showers and lows staying in the lower 40s. Tomorrow will bring a morning shower or two and then it will stay rather cloudy through the day. Highs will be cooler, in the upper 40s with a stiff breeze again. That breeze will stick around through Friday too.

Aside from some stray showers this evening and early tomorrow, the forecast looks to stay dry over the extended period. After a several week stretch of above average temperatures it will feel cold, but really just about normal for these remaining few days of January. Still no chance of any sizeable snow in the foreseeable forecast…or rain for that matter. It looks quiet through early next week!

