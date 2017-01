ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) A lane of I-81 is closed in both directions after a tractor trailer rollover in Franklin County.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the median near exit 1.

PennDOT said the tractor trailer was hauling building materials. Crews will have to clean up debris from the vehicle before they can open the lanes. PennDOT said they think the lanes will reopen around 8 a.m.

