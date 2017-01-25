Theft reported at Lincoln Highway East construction site

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a reported theft at a hotel construction site along Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

It happened Tuesday at the ‘Tru by Hilton’ construction site in 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Wohlsen Construction reported that an estimated $4,000 worth of roofing material was stolen from the roof of the 5-story hotel.

At least 28 buckets of glue, weighing about 85 pounds each, were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

