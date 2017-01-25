‘The Coroner’ renewed for a second season

Good news for fans of Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick’s new reality show; it’s coming back.

Hetrick revealed on twitter that “The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead” has been picked up for a second season.

The show on Investigation Discovery examines real local cases and how Hetrick used forensic science to uncover evidence in the case.

“It’s taking homicide with another perspective to it,” Hetrick said. “We’re not running around catching bad guys or anything else. We’re just speaking for the dead.”

Production for season two is underway now. The ten new episodes will begin airing this summer.

