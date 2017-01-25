The Agora Cyber Charter School: Learn At Your Pace

Cyber charter schools provides educational opportunity to all students in Pennsylvania serving children with special needs, those who are highly gifted and everything in between – the beauty of cyber education is that it can be personalized to your family and your student. Cyber schools have the freedom to be flexible to meet the needs of their students individually.

“At Agora, we educate children from Kindergarten through 12th grade – we have a place for all students!” tells Dr. Michael Conti.

“There are no barriers to entry at Agora – you can live anywhere in Pennsylvania, regardless of your zip code.  A family who choose to enroll their child in cyber school can take control of their student’s education.”

To learn more, visit their website or watch the full segment above.

