Telford back in U.S. for North American leg of World Marathon Challenge

It’s back to the United States for a Midstate woman who is trying to run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

Bethann Telford finished the second leg of the race in South America Tuesday morning, coming in fifth among all women competing. She raced in Antarctica the day before that.

Wednesday, she will race in Miami as part of the World Marathon Challenge. The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m.

Telford is doing all of this while battling brain cancer. Thursday she will head to spain for the European leg of the race. Then it’s on to Africa, Asia and finally Australia.

Telford is wearing shoes that were hand-designed by pediatric brain cancer survivors.

You can follow Telford’s journey on the World Marathon Challenge Facebook page by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...