Gavin Becker started performing and writing songs at the age of four. In early 2014, he started posting cover songs on YouTube, and gradually gained an online fan base. He has performed on tours like the “Magcon Tour” and “DigiTour”, and had his own headlining sold out tour this past year.

Today, he played for us his song, “Til the Morning’s Out.”

You can hear his performance in the video above or listen to our interview with Gavin in the video below.

