STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was shot in the leg in Steelton, according to police.

Officers responded to Adams Street around 3:30 p.m. after the victim showed up at a hospital, according to police at the scene. It is unclear where the shooting took place.

The victim’s condition was not immediately released.

No other details were immediately made available.

