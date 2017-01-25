Police: Bank robber claimed he had bomb

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man claimed to have a bomb when he robbed a York County bank, police said.

Springettsbury Township police are looking for the unknown man who robbed the Citizens Bank, in the 2900 block of East Market Street, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They said once he received cash from a teller, he approached a customer and demanded her car keys. The stolen 2014 Honda Civic was found a short time later in the Haines Acres Shopping Center on Haines Road.

No explosives were found in the bank or in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-757-3525 or York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

