PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under bridge near Harrisburg Hospital

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy: Jojo Mosleh
Photo courtesy: Jojo Mosleh

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer became stuck under a bridge beside Harrisburg Hospital this afternoon.

The structure carries a railroad over Front Street.

Motorists in the area were delayed for some time while crews helped the vehicle back out from under the bridge.

Officials at the scene said there was no damage to the bridge.

