Wednesday, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will have an exclusive interview with President Donald Trump from inside the White House.

It’s Trump’s first one-on-one interview since taking office.

“President Trump: The First Interview,” a one-hour primetime special airs at 10 p.m. on abc27.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...