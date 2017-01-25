Man struck by vehicle in York dies

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The man who was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

He was hit near the 100 block of West Princess Street Tuesday around 7:04 p.m.

The coroner’s office said the man was taken to York Hospital for treatment but died a couple hours after the crash at 9:29 p.m.

The York City Police Department said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.

The immediate family of the victim has been notified but the name and age of the victim has been withheld until more family members are notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...