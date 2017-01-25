Man struck by vehicle in York dies

By Published: Updated:
york_police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The man who was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

He was hit near the 100 block of West Princess Street Tuesday around 7:04 p.m.

The coroner’s office said the man was taken to York Hospital for treatment but died a couple hours after the crash at 9:29 p.m.

The York City Police Department said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.

The immediate family of the victim has been notified but the name and age of the victim has been withheld until more family members are notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s