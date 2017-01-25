Man ordered to pay $1,500 fine for trading bald eagle skull

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in fines and costs for obtaining a bald eagle skull at a Lancaster County trade show.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office says John E. Palfreyman, 63, of Bradford County, traded a river otter skull for the eagle skull, possessed by undercover federal agents, at the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club in 2015.

Palfreyman was convicted last year of summary counts of bartering game and a violation of the federal migratory bird act. He appealed the conviction Monday in Lancaster County Court.

The district attorney’s office says Palfreyman withdrew his appeal after Judge Howard Knisely told him he would face up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of one of the counts.

He was ordered to pay the original $1,519 fine and costs ordered at the summary trial.

