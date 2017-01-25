Man dies after falling through roof in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is dead after falling through a roof Wednesday morning while he was working in York City.

John Inners, a 47-year-old Dallastown resident, fell about 15-20 feet while on the job in the 300 block of Richland Avenue, according to a release from York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Inners, an employee of Ream Roofing, was taken to York Hospital after the incident around 8 a.m. He died there shortly after 2 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Additionally, OSHA has been notified and the York City Police Department is investigating.

