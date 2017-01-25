Man charged after roommate suffers slash wounds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Dauphin County prison after his roommate was taken to the hospital with slash wounds.

Police in Lower Paxton Township were called Tuesday to the 4700 block of Marblehead Street for a reported fight.

Officers said Duke Snyder, 37, was found there and had blood on one of his hands. Snyder told officers he stabbed his roommate in the face multiple times, according to police.

The victim was found at a nearby hospital with non life-threatening slash wounds to his forehead, ears, forearm and shoulder.

Police are investigating a motive for the attack.

Snyder was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is in Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 straight bail and a probation detainer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...